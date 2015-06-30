Reckitt Benckiser says reviewing food business
LONDON, April 3 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser is weighing strategic options for its food business, it said on Monday it, following its agreement to buy Mead Johnson.
June 30 Northgate Plc :
* Final dividend 10.2 pence per share
* FY pretax profit 83 million stg versus 51.2 million stg year ago
* FY revenue rose 7 percent to 614.3 million stg
* Bob Mackenzie as he retires from chairman role
Group is currently trading in line with our expectations
LONDON, April 3 Apple has given Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years' time, dealing a major blow to the British company.