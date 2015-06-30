Reckitt Benckiser says reviewing food business
LONDON, April 3 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser is weighing strategic options for its food business, it said on Monday it, following its agreement to buy Mead Johnson.
June 30 Imagination Technologies Group Plc
* Fy revenue 177 million stg versus 170.8 million stg year ago
* Operating costs tightly managed resulting in lower rate of cost growth than previously guided
* Fy royalty revenues up 9% to £118.9m (2014: £109.0m)
* Based on increased backlog and active pipeline of prospects, target of 10% growth in licensing revenue in fy16
* Expansion of operating margins in medium-term with longer-term target of 30% - 40%, with a rise in profitability in fy16
* Robust licensing and solid progress across all three ip families
* Significant high volume license agreements for both powervr graphics and mips processors
* Fy group revenues of £177.0m (2014: £170.8m)
* Adjusted operating profit* of £21.1m (2014: £24.0m); reported operating loss of £8.5m (2014: £0.1m)
LONDON, April 3 Apple has given Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years' time, dealing a major blow to the British company.