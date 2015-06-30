BRIEF-Novo's once-weekly semaglutide shows consistent bloodglucose reductions
* Says once-weekly semaglutide demonstrated consistent bloodglucose reductions and weight loss regardless of background oral antidiabetic treatment
June 30 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG :
* Raises profit expectations
* Has raised its profit forecast for 2015 to at least 2.00 euros per share, or just over 10 million euros ($11.18 million)
* New forecast is based on probability-weighted anticipated income from sale of shares as well as current developments in first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says once-weekly semaglutide demonstrated consistent bloodglucose reductions and weight loss regardless of background oral antidiabetic treatment
* Sharp Packaging Services, a division of UDG Healthcare Plc, announces capacity expansion in US and UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)