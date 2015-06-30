June 30 Ekosem-Agrar GmbH

* news: Ekosem-Agrar clearly boosts its profits in 2014

* Says clearly boosts its profits in 2014

* Sees positive outlook for 2015

* news: Ekosem-Agrar clearly boosts its profits in 2014

* Says consolidated net income up from eur 2.1 million to eur 17.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)