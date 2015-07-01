July 1 Fair Value Reit AG :

* Continues its growth strategy and strengthens its portfolio with the acquisition of a majority stake in the closed end real estate fund BBV 08

* Underlying property portfolio generates a total rental income of about 3.2 million euros ($4 million) per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)