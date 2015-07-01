BRIEF-ACCC denies authorisation for banks to collectively bargain with Apple, boycott Apple Pay
July 1 MTG AB
* MTG invests in world's largest esports company ESL
* Says has signed an agreement to acquire 74 percent of Turtle Entertainment, the world's largest esports company that operates under the well-known ESL brand
* Says stake is being acquired from financial investors and company's founders for EUR 78 million in cash
* Says MTG will report approximately SEK 20 million of costs related to this transaction in its Q2 results
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 A recycled SpaceX rocket booster recovered at sea from its first flight nearly a year ago blasted off again on Thursday from Florida on a satellite-delivery mission, then returned to land successfully on a floating platform at sea.