July 1 Greene King Plc :
* FY pretax profit 118.2 million stg vs 105.2 million stg
* FY revenue rose 3 percent to 1.32 billion stg
* Final dividend up 4.8 percent to 21.8 penceper share
* Total dividend up 4.8 percent to 29.75 penceper share
* Adjusted earnings per share growth of 9.2 pct with strong
cash flow, lower leverage and continued dividend growth
* Retail like-for-like sales +0.4 pct; pub partners LFL net
income +3.5 pct; brewing & brands own-brewed volume +4.2 pct
* Spirit Pub acquisition will further strengthen our
platform to deliver sustainable, long-term succes
