BRIEF-Stage Stores to acquire selected assets of Gordmans
* intends to fund transaction and related investments from existing cash and availability under its credit facility
July 1 Starbreeze AB :
* Announced its acquisition of majority interest in US company Payday Productions LLC
* Payday Productions becomes a wholly owned subsidiary within Starbreeze Group subject
* Will now cover Payday Productions' near-term project development budget up to $150,000
* Demian Lichtenstein is also expected to join Starbreeze's US operations, and indirectly become a shareholder in starbreeze Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* intends to fund transaction and related investments from existing cash and availability under its credit facility
* Consideration for GCP share acquisition was $20 million in cash and 800,000 shares of common stock of company - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nk812B) Further company coverage: