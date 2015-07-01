July 1 Starbreeze AB :

* Announced its acquisition of majority interest in US company Payday Productions LLC

* Payday Productions becomes a wholly owned subsidiary within Starbreeze Group subject

* Will now cover Payday Productions' near-term project development budget up to $150,000

* Demian Lichtenstein is also expected to join Starbreeze's US operations, and indirectly become a shareholder in starbreeze Source text for Eikon:

