July 1 MeVis Medical Solutions AG :

* For 2015 revenues are expected to increase to between 14.0 million euros ($15.50 million) and 14.5 million euros ($16.05 million) (previous forecast: stable at 13.0 million euros and 13.5 million euros)

* For EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), now a slight decrease over previous year to 3.0 million euros to 3.5 million euros is forecasted for FY 2015 (previous forecast: decline to 2.0 million euros to 2.5 million euros)

* For end of 2015 another increase in liquidity is expected to now 23.0 million euros to 24.0 million euros (previous forecast: 22.0 million euros to 23.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon:

