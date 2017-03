July 2 (Reuters) -

* Skanska has signed a contract amendment to build The Boeing Company's Commercial Airplane Decorative Paint Facility in Charleston, S.C, USA.

* The contract is worth USD 87 M, about SEK 730 M, which will be included in order bookings for Skanska USA Building for the second quarter of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)