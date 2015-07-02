July 2 Kier Group Plc

* Disposal of fleet and passenger services business

* Disposal completed for a total cash consideration of £17.9m paid in full on completion

* Proceeds from sale will be used to reduce kier's debt and finance leases and to fund growth opportunities in line with kier's strategy.

* Announces that it has completed disposal of its fleet and passenger services business, kier fps limited ("fps"), to alpha holdco 1 limited

* Disposal includes transfer of fps' finance lease debt of approximately £32m (as at 30 june 2015).