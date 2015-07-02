July 2 Kier Group Plc
* Disposal of fleet and passenger services business
* Disposal completed for a total cash consideration of
£17.9m paid in full on completion
* Proceeds from sale will be used to reduce kier's debt and
finance leases and to fund growth opportunities in line with
kier's strategy.
* Disposal of fleet and passenger services business
* Announces that it has completed disposal of its fleet and
passenger services business, kier fps limited ("fps"), to alpha
holdco 1 limited
* Disposal includes transfer of fps' finance lease debt of
approximately £32m (as at 30 june 2015).
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(London Equities Newsroom)