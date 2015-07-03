July 3 Atea ASA :

* Agreement is estimated to have an annual value of 40 million - 60 million Norwegian crowns ($5.01 million- $7.51 million) and will remain in force for 4 years, with possibility for up to 2 years extension Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9886 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)