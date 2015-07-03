July 3 Intl Con Airline Grp

* June traffic statistics

* Group traffic in June, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 6.7 per cent versus June 2014; group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 5.4 per cent

* Group premium traffic for month of June increased by 5.3 per cent compared to previous year