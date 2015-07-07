July 7 DO Deutsche Office AG :

* Announces acquisition of office property in Vaihinger Strasse 131, Stuttgart/Vaihingen

* Purchase price of 27.2 million euros ($30.00 million)produces gross initial yield of 13.9 percent, or just 7.2 times annual gross rental income

* Positive annual FFO contribution of 3.4 million euros is expected

* Transaction will most likely be finalized in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)