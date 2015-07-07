Liquidation of Moroccan refinery Samir extended - administrator
RABAT, March 23 A Moroccan court has granted an extra month for the liquidation process for Samir, the country's only oil refinery, a court-appointed trustee said on Thursday.
July 7 DO Deutsche Office AG :
* Announces acquisition of office property in Vaihinger Strasse 131, Stuttgart/Vaihingen
* Purchase price of 27.2 million euros ($30.00 million)produces gross initial yield of 13.9 percent, or just 7.2 times annual gross rental income
* Positive annual FFO contribution of 3.4 million euros is expected
* Transaction will most likely be finalized in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RABAT, March 23 A Moroccan court has granted an extra month for the liquidation process for Samir, the country's only oil refinery, a court-appointed trustee said on Thursday.
March 23 UBS has hired Chad Hersch as a loan trader, according to sources.