July 8 4 SC AG :

* Said on Tuesday it secured 29 million euros ($31.91 million) from capital increase to finance planned clinical development programme of its cancer compound resminostat

* Gross proceeds at the upper end of targeted volume range (24 million - 29 million euros)

* Financing of planned clinical Phase II trial with resminostat with the goal of achieving market approval in tumour indication CTCL secured Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)