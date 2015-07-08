BRIEF-Ortivus to carry out rights issue of about SEK 22.8 mln
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD TO TAKE PLACE FROM MAY 30 2017 TO 15 JUNE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 8 Nel ASA :
* Says subsequent offering was significantly oversubscribed, resulting in gross proceeds of 30 million Norwegian crowns ($3.67 million) through issuance of 22,222,222 new shares at a subscription price of 1.35 crown
* Following registration of new share capital with Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, company will have 620,601,326 shares outstanding, each with a par value of 0.20 crown
* Announced positive preclinical data for its PLEODRUG PXT864, in development for Alzheimer's disease (ad)