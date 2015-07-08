July 8 Swedbank
* Swedbank's decision to take an extra dividend from its
Estonian sub-group generates increased tax cost
* Says will generate one-off tax effects, which will have a
negative effect totalling SEK 447 million on Swedbank's result
for Q2
* Says to take an extra dividend from its Estonian sub-group
of SEK 3,695 million after European capital regulatory
requirements have been clarified, which makes it possible to
further optimise group's capital structure
* Says this generates tax expense of SEK 929 million
* Says changes have also been made in U.S. operations which
affect Ektornet and New York branch office
* Says this makes it possible to tax net result of
Swedbank's total U.S. operations, generating a total positive
tax effect in U.S. operations of SEK 482 million
* Says negative effect totalling SEK 447 million on
Swedbank's result includes changes in Swedbank's U.S. operations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: