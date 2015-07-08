July 8 Atea A/S :

* Says has been notified that it has won a frame agreement with Staten og Kommunernes Indkjøps Service A/S (SKI)

* The frame agreement is for the delivery of PC equipment

* The frame agreement has a term of three years, with an estimated total value of 500 million Danish crowns ($74.01 million) during the three-year term

* Atea is a sole supplier under the frame agreement

* The frame agreement is due to be signed on July 21, following a public notification and standstill period

* The agreement will commence on September 7, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

