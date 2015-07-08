UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 8 Atea A/S :
* Says has been notified that it has won a frame agreement with Staten og Kommunernes Indkjøps Service A/S (SKI)
* The frame agreement is for the delivery of PC equipment
* The frame agreement has a term of three years, with an estimated total value of 500 million Danish crowns ($74.01 million) during the three-year term
* Atea is a sole supplier under the frame agreement
* The frame agreement is due to be signed on July 21, following a public notification and standstill period
* The agreement will commence on September 7, 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7558 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.