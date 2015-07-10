McDonald's Canada says careers website hacked
March 31 McDonald's Corp said on Friday the personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised after the company's Canadian careers website was the target of a cyber attack.
July 10 North Atlantic Drilling:
* Says has been awarded a contract extension for the semi-submersible rig West Phoenix by Total commencing mid-March 2016 and securing work for the unit through the end of August 2016
* The total revenue potential for the contract extension is approximately $62 million
* A portion of the $62 million will be paid during the currently anticipated idle period from the beginning of September 2015 to the middle of March 2016
* Says has agreed to a dayrate reduction on the current contract effective from June 1, 2015 until its expected conclusion at the end of August 2015, resulting in a reduction to the remaining revenue potential of approximately $16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
