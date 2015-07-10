July 10 Unibet Group Plc

* Unibet acquires Stan James Online

* Says transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in the second half of the third quarter

* Says acquisition price is GBP 19 million

* Says on an annualised basis the acquisition multiple is therefore around 6 times 2015 EBITDA

* Says for the second quarter of 2015, the number of quarterly active customers at Stan James amounted to 84,266 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: