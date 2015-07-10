BRIEF-China Innovative Finance Group says Greater Chance as vendor and Leading Fortune as purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Greater chance as vendor and leading fortune as purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement
July 10 Polis Immobilien AG :
* Raises full year forecast
* Group earnings more than doubled to 10.4 million euros ($12 million)as of half-year stage
* At approx. 4.3 million euros, FY 2015 FFO will slightly exceed previous forecast
* A range of 15.0 million euros to 17.0 million euros can be projected for group's earnings before taxes (EBT) for full FY 2015 Source text for Eikon:
* Company and listed shares disposal purchaser entered into a deed of termination