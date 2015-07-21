July 21 Victrex Plc

* Q3 revenue 64.5 million stg

* Acquisition of kleiss gears incorporated for a cash consideration of approximately $6m

* In our invibio medical business, sales improvement trend we saw in q2 did not continue as we anticipated during q3

* On a full year basis, we now anticipate invibio revenue will be lower than 2014

* Still expect to fully overcome impact of foreign currency

* Remains well positioned to deliver profit progress over full year

* Q3 group revenue of £64.5m was flat compared to prior year period (q3 2014: £64.2m)

* Q3 group revenue of £64.5m was flat compared to prior year period (q3 2014: £64.2m)

* Q3 group sales volume of 1,070 tonnes 17% ahead of prior year (q3 2014: 911 tonnes)