July 21 Victrex Plc
* Q3 revenue 64.5 million stg
* Acquisition of kleiss gears incorporated for a cash
consideration of approximately $6m
* In our invibio medical business, sales improvement trend
we saw in q2 did not continue as we anticipated during q3
* On a full year basis, we now anticipate invibio revenue
will be lower than 2014
* Still expect to fully overcome impact of foreign currency
* Remains well positioned to deliver profit progress over
full year
* Q3 group revenue of £64.5m was flat compared to prior year
period (q3 2014: £64.2m)
* Q3 group sales volume of 1,070 tonnes 17% ahead of prior
year (q3 2014: 911 tonnes)
