July 21 Croda International Plc
* H1 adjusted pretax profit rose 7.3 percent to 135.7
million stg
* Interim dividend up 5.1 percent to 31 pence per share
* H1 sales 564.6 million stg versus 537.4 million stg year
ago
* Expect to continue to deliver growth through second half
of year, albeit against a stronger comparator period
* We remain on track to deliver our expectations for full
year
