July 21 Croda International Plc

* H1 adjusted pretax profit rose 7.3 percent to 135.7 million stg

* Interim dividend up 5.1 percent to 31 pence per share

* H1 sales 564.6 million stg versus 537.4 million stg year ago

* Expect to continue to deliver growth through second half of year, albeit against a stronger comparator period

* Expect to continue to deliver growth through second half of year, albeit against a stronger comparator period

* We remain on track to deliver our expectations for full year