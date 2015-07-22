July 22 Skanska AB

* Skanska divests operations & maintenance operations in Argentina for $75 million, about SEK 630 million

* Says price is subject to adjustments at closing of transaction, which is expected to take place at end of July

* Says operations generated revenues of about $350 million, about SEK 3 billion, during 2014

* Says transaction will be recorded in central stream and will not have any material result effect

* Says buyer is Perez Companc Family Group, an Argentinian group active in Latin America

* Says after the closing of the transaction Skanska has no remaining operations in Argentina