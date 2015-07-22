Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 22 Atoss Software AG :
* H1 sales up by a clear 15 percent to 21.7 million euros ($24 million)
* H1 earnings before taxes (EBT) climbed 15 percent to 5.9 million euros while net income rose by 14 percent to 4.0 million euros
* Continues to expect highly positive development in business to be sustained in remainder of financial year 2015 and anticipates another record year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order