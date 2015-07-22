July 22 Land Securities Group Plc :
* Interim dividend 8.15 pence per share
* Have good interest in our well-timed schemes and of 1.1m
sq ft remaining to let in our speculative development programme
* £9.0m of investment lettings signed since 1 April, with a
further £10.4m of lettings in solicitors' hands
* On a same store like-for-like basis, retailer sales were
up 3.8% on same quarter last year
First interim dividend for current financial year of 8.15
pence per share
pence per share
* Maintaining good momentum and has started year well
* In London take-up is healthy, vacancy rates are low, and
rental values are rising
* £10.5m of development lettings in London signed since
April 1 with a further £7.0m (1) in solicitors' hands,
representing a total of 322,000 sq ft
* Group ltv on a proportionate basis at June 30, based on
March 31 asset values, 28.5 pct (27.1% pro forma for sale of
times square, ec4) compared with 28.5% at 31 march
