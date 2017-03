July 22 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

* H1 revenue 469.2 million stg versus 448.4 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 4 pence per share versus 3.9 penceper share year ago

* Group revenue at 469.2 mln stg (h1 2014: £448.4 million) was up 4.6% on a reported basis

* Underlying eps was up 18.9% to 12.6 pence (h1 2014: 10.6 pence).

* Overall order intake in first half was solid with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.03x with all three operating regions above 1.00x

* Rder book at end of june was 5.7% higher than at end of june 2014.

* Interim dividend increased by 2.6% to 4.0 pence per share (2014: interim 3.9 pence per share).