UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
July 22 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
* Issues a trading update for period from april 1, 2015 to July 21, 2015
* Q3 revenue 105.4 million stg
* Challenging market conditions highlighted at time of interim results have shown no signs of improvement
* Pressures on investment banking sector and on fixed income, currency and commodities , continue to offset improving performance in group's businesses serving asset management sector
* Since June impact of low energy prices has also started to have a negative effect on group's activities in this sector
* Negative trends in bank spending on information, marketing and events are expected to continue for foreseeable future
* Since reporting its interim results on May 14, 2015, trading conditions have continued broadly in line with board's expectations as set out in interim results announcement
* Headline revenues for quarter to June 30, 2015 fell by 1 pct to 105.4 million stg
* Underlying revenues, which exclude impact of currency movements and acquisitions and disposals, fell by 5 pct largely due to recent weakness in energy sector
* Underlying subscription revenues increased by 4 pct, against a 2 pct increase achieved in first half
* Q2 reporting from global investment banks so far suggests that improvement in fixed income trading experienced in first calendar quarter has not been sustained
* Energy sector is also expected to remain weak as energy companies and banks in energy-dependent economies respond to weak commodity prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.