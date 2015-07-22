BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
July 22 Global PVQ SE :
* Insolvency administrator of Global PVQ SE (formerly Q-Cells SE), Henning Schorisch, announces that in insolvency proceedings on assets, insolvency court Dessau-Rosslau has reviewed final accounts, published final schedule and determined date for final meeting
* Date for final meeting is Thursday, 27 August 2015
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing