July 22 Global PVQ SE :

* Insolvency administrator of Global PVQ SE (formerly Q-Cells SE), Henning Schorisch, announces that in insolvency proceedings on assets, insolvency court Dessau-Rosslau has reviewed final accounts, published final schedule and determined date for final meeting

* Date for final meeting is Thursday, 27 August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)