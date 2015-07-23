July 23 comdirect bank AG :
* H1 pretax profit rose 15 percent to 50.2 million euros
($54.88 million)
* H1 total income of 190.3 million euros, increase of 9 pct
on previous year's high income level (175.3 million euros)
* H1 net interest income after provisions for possible loan
losses was down 4 pct year-on-year at 69.0 million euros (71.8
million euros)
* H1 net commission income rose sharply as a result, by 22
pct to 116.1 million euros (previous year: 95.4 million euros)
* In H1 high number of trades with B2C customers, which were
up 36 pct on previous year at 7.4 million (5.4 million)
* Aims to achieve profit of more than 80 million euros for
full-year - on par with previous year's level
