July 23 Alstria Office Reit AG :

* Extraordinary general meeting approves capital increase in connection with takeover offer of DO Deutsche Office AG

* Capital increase has a volume of up to 68,781,791.00 euros ($75.39 million) and enables creation of up to 68,781,791 new Alstria shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)