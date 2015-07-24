Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 24 Beazley Plc
* Gross premiums written increased by 2% to $1,099.7m (30 June 2014: $1,077.7m)
* Combined ratio of 86% (30 June 2014: 90%)
* Net investment income of $43.5m (30 June 2014: $46.8m)
* First interim dividend of 3.3p (30 June 2014: 3.1p)
* Interim dividend 3.3 penceper share
* Return on equity of 20% (30 June 2014: 17%)
* Premiums generated by our us underwriters rose by 25%, counterbalancing highly competitive conditions elsewhere.
* Still witnessing downward pressure on rates for large risk and short tail classes of business, effect of which has been masked by subdued claims activity
* Profit before income tax of $154.5m (30 June 2014: $132.9m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.