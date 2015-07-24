Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 24 Hammerson Plc
* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 9.5 pence per share
* Improving consumer confidence and prime positioning of our UK shopping centres generated growth in sales of 2 pct and footfall up 1.2 pct
* Group LFL NRI increased by 2.1 pct (3 pct including premium outlets) driven by continued demand for high-quality retail and leisure space
* H1 net rental income 159.5 mln stg versus 146.9 mln stg year ago
* Net rental income 159.5 mln stg for 6 months to June
* Profit before tax (including valuation changes) 329.4 mln stg for 6 months to June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.