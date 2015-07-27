July 27 Senior Plc

* Group revenue increased by 9 pct to 434.5 mln stg (4 pct increase at constant currency)

* Adjusted profit before tax increased by 4 pct to 52.1 mln stg (1 pct decrease at constant currency)

* Adjusted earnings per share up 2 pct to 9.86 pence

* Group outlook remains encouraging and interim dividend increased by 10 pct to 1.84 pence per share

* David squires became group chief executive on 1 June 2015