July 27 Progressive Digital Media Group Plc

* Acquisition of business assets from Informa Plc

* Agreement to acquire Datamonitor Financial, Datamonitor Consumer, Marketline and Verdict Businesses from Informa for 25 million stg in cash

* Sale will be effected by Informa transferring businesses to Verdict Research Limited

* Completion is expected to occur within 30 days and will be funded from group's existing cash resources and banking facilities