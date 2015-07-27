UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
July 27 Petra Diamonds Ltd :
* Announces its trading update (unaudited) for year ended 30 June 2015
* FY 2015 revenue down 10 pct to $425.0 million (FY 2014: us$471.8 million), mainly due to lower average diamond prices than in fy 2014
* FY 2015 production up 2 pct to 3.2 mcts (fy 2014: 3.1 mcts), in line with company guidance
* Expected FY 2016 production of 3.3 - 3.4 mcts, an increase of 3 - 6 pct on FY 2015 production
* Remains firmly on track to meet its target of ca. 5 mcts pa by FY 2019
* Diamond prices on a like for like basis for FY 2016 are expected to remain consistent with prices achieved in H2 FY 2015
* FY 2016 capex of approximately zar3,450 million guided for South African operations
* Weighted diamond prices are expected for certain of Petra's operations due to an increased contribution of ROM versus tailings / other carats for FY 2016
* Total FY 2015 costs remained in-line with expectations despite ongoing inflationary pressures
* FY 2016 capex takes into account new Cullinan plant expenditure of R950 million for FY 2016, not included in previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
