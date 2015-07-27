July 27 GVC Holdings Plc :

* Update re offer discussions

* GVC board confirms that company has made a proposal to board of Bwin.Party

* Bwin.Party shareholders would be entitled to receive 122.5p for each Bwin.Party share, consisting of up to 25p in cash

* Company would finance proposal via a combination of issuance of new GVC shares, to Bwin.Party shareholders, and a eur 400m senior secured loan

* Loan provided by affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management