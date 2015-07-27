July 27 Sefton Resources Inc

* Statement re. Press article

* Notes article published in times today with regards to company's former interim chairman daniel levi

* Board can categorically state that neither company nor its advisers had any prior knowledge of mr levi's criminal record which is referred to in article

* Rior to and during his time as chairman, levi failed to disclose both his criminal record and his change of name

* There is no suggestion that today's revelation has had or will have any impact on company's corporate or operational activities