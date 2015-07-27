BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
July 27 Sefton Resources Inc
* Statement re. Press article
* Notes article published in times today with regards to company's former interim chairman daniel levi
* Board can categorically state that neither company nor its advisers had any prior knowledge of mr levi's criminal record which is referred to in article
* Rior to and during his time as chairman, levi failed to disclose both his criminal record and his change of name
* There is no suggestion that today's revelation has had or will have any impact on company's corporate or operational activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.