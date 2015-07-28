Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
July 28 Melrose Industries Plc
* Proposed disposal of Elster to Honeywell
* Consideration is payable in cash on completion, subject to customary adjustments, and implies a multiple of 3.1 times 2014 revenue and 14.3 times 2014 headline EBITDA
* Intends to use proceeds to finance a return of capital of over £2 billion to shareholders in due course and for general corporate purposes
* Proposed return of capital will be conditional on completion of disposal, which is anticipated to occur in q1 of 2016
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.