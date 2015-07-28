Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 28 Pace Plc
* Interim results for 6 months ended 30 June 2015
* H1 adjusted EBITA rose 11 percent to $118 million
* H1 revenue $1.08 billion versus $1.14 billion year ago
* Solid H1 2015: gross margin up 1.6 ppt to 23.2 pct, operating margin up 1.6 ppt to 10.9 pct and adjusted basic EPS up 11.4 pct to 28.4c
* Strong H2 2015 anticipated and proposed combination with Arris Group is progressing in-line with expectations
* Revenue down 5.3 pct to $1,078.6 mln (H1 2014: $1,138.9 mln), in-line with management expectations.
* Gross profit up 2 pct to $250.7 mln (H1 2014: $245.8 mln).
* Profit after tax up 54.2 pct to $85.4 mln (H1 2014: $55.4 mln).
* In view of proposed combination with Arris Group, board does not intend to recommend payment of any further dividends at this time
* Transaction with Arris is expected to complete in Q4 2015
* Revenue for 2015 is now expected to be in range of $2.65 bln to $2.72 bln (2014: $2.62bn); Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.