July 28 Bp Plc

* Interim dividend $0.10 per share

* External environment remains challenging, but BP moved quickly in response and we continue to do so - Bob Dudley

* Confident that positioning BP for a period of weaker prices is right course to take, and will serve company well for future said Dudley

* BP has also now agreed $7.4 billion of divestments towards current $10 billion divestment programme