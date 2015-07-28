BRIEF-Mill Road Capital II, L.P. report a 25.2 pct stake in Noodles & Co as of March 13 - SEC Filing
* Mill Road Capital II, L.P. report a 25.2 percent stake in Noodles & Co as of March 13, 2017 - SEC Filing
July 28 Gloo Networks Plc
* Intention to float - AIM
* Proposed placing to raise up to £30 million
* Intends to acquire and operate trusted consumer brands in media sector, with an enterprise value in range of 250 million to 1 billion pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Freya Berry)
* Boxer Capital LLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc as of March 20 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mZu8Mb) Further company coverage: