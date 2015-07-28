July 28 Cxense ASA :

* Says signs new agreement with Periodicos Asociados, an association of Colombian publishers

* The deal includes use of the full Cxense suite, including Cxense DMP (Data Management Platform), Cxense Insight (real-time analytics), Cxense Display (ad server), Cxense Content (site personalization), and Cxense Search Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)