July 28 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Intention to sell part of citizens financial group in an underwritten public follow-on offering
* RBSG is offering 75 million shares of citizens' common stock, equivalent to 14.0 pct of CFG's issued and outstanding common stock
* A further 11.25 million shares will be made available by RBSG under a 30 day over-allotment option
* Following completion of offering, RBSG will no longer consolidate CFG in its financial statements and it will account for its remaining interest as an associated undertaking
* RBSG will however continue to fully consolidate citizens for regulatory reporting purposes
* It is also intention that citizens will repurchase a further $250m of CFG common stock from RBSG at offering price in a directed buy back
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.