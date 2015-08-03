Aug 3 Intertek Group Plc

* Interim dividend up 6.3 percent to 17 pence per share

* Improved momentum in constant currency organic revenue growth

* Adjusted diluted earnings per share (eps) up 6.7%

* Strong cash performance with cash generated from operations of £169.5m, up 14%

* Interim dividend per share up 6.3%

* Group is extremely well-positioned to take advantage of structural growth opportunities in our markets

* Continue to invest in attractive growth areas organically and through acquisitions

* Revenue up 1.4 percent to £1,060.2m

* Profit before tax up 16.1 pct, at actual rates, to £139.1m

* Operating profit up 17.1 percent, at actual rates, to £153.7m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)