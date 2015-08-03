Aug 3 Intertek Group Plc
* Interim dividend up 6.3 percent to 17 pence per share
* Improved momentum in constant currency organic revenue
growth
* Adjusted diluted earnings per share (eps) up 6.7%
* Strong cash performance with cash generated from
operations of £169.5m, up 14%
* Group is extremely well-positioned to take advantage of
structural growth opportunities in our markets
* Continue to invest in attractive growth areas organically
and through acquisitions
* Revenue up 1.4 percent to £1,060.2m
* Profit before tax up 16.1 pct, at actual rates, to £139.1m
* Operating profit up 17.1 percent, at actual rates, to
£153.7m
