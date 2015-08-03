Aug 3 Fidessa Group Plc

* Interim results for period ended 30th June 2015

* Interim dividend 13.1 pence per share

* During first half of 2015 we have seen customer markets start to enter a new phase of recovery as regulatory and structural changes begin to have an impact

* Changing landscape is creating a large number of new opportunities as well as some additional challenges, resulting in a high level of new business activity alongside an increased investment pipeline

* As anticipated in 2014 preliminary results announcement, increased investment pipeline resulting from new opportunities we are seeing is having a small impact on operating margin

* Increase in revenue of 6 pct to 145.9 million stg (2014: 137.1 million stg)

* On a regional basis, 61 pct of total revenue was accounted for outside of Europe

* Asia showed strongest growth with an increase of 18 pct and accounted for 20 pct of total revenue, whilst Americas increased by 11 pct and accounted for 41 pct of total revenue

* Europe decreased by 3 pct and accounted for 39 pct of total revenue.

* Additional investment has had a small impact on operating margin

* Adjusted operating profit has decreased by 2 pct to 19.6 million stg (2014: 19.9 million stg)

* Expects themes it has seen in H1 to strengthen, with more pressure around regulatory change and more opportunities opening up, and this is reflected in strength of its current pipeline

* Also expects that as competition within its customer base increases it may see some further closures and consolidations

* Whilst it anticipates similar levels of growth for year as a whole, this may result in a higher level of headwind into 2016