Aug 3 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :
* Interim dividend up 4.5 percent to 13.8 pence per share
* H1 revenue 331.7 mln stg versus 341 mln stg year ago
* H1 underlying profit before tax 47.4 mln stg versus 50.5
mln stg year ago
* H1 IFRS profit before tax 14.8 mln stg versus 45.8 mln stg
year ago
* First half performance in line with our expectations
* Full year performance is expected to remain in line with
previous guidance of a stable 2015 performance
* Acknowledges short-term headwinds' judges actions being
taken should enable co to achieve improved performance from 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: