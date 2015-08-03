Aug 3 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :

* Interim dividend up 4.5 percent to 13.8 pence per share

* H1 revenue 331.7 mln stg versus 341 mln stg year ago

* H1 underlying profit before tax 47.4 mln stg versus 50.5 mln stg year ago

* H1 IFRS profit before tax 14.8 mln stg versus 45.8 mln stg year ago

* First half performance in line with our expectations

* Full year performance is expected to remain in line with previous guidance of a stable 2015 performance

* Acknowledges short-term headwinds' judges actions being taken should enable co to achieve improved performance from 2016