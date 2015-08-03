Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 3 Zamano Plc
* Statement re possible offer
* Received preliminary and highly conditional approach regarding possible offer for co at an offer price of 0.20 euro per share
* Can be no certainty that any offer will be made nor as to terms of any offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order