BRIEF-Bank of America submits application for delisting from TSE
* Says co submits application on March 23 for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange
Aug 3 (Reuters) -
* Autoliv declares dividend
* Autoliv says declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/HONG KONG, March 23 Global index provider MSCI Inc is seeking feedback from market participants on whether to add Chinese shares to a widely tracked index, a move which could trigger billions of dollars in capital inflows into mainland stocks and ease pressure on its yuan currency.