Aug 10 DIC Asset AG :

* Three acquisitions worth 57 million euros ($63 million)for Fund Business

* Brings investment volume up to about 710 million euros

* Forecast upheld for acquisition volume of 130 million - 150 million euros

* Investment period of first office real estate fund concluded

* For fund "DIC Office Balance I", approximately 27 million euros were spent on an office property in Bonn